The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Icelandic way of living shows how to live intuitively in a fast, noisy world

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
Photo of Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir
Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir

Could your inner voice help you lead a more balanced life, enriched by empathy, creativity and boundless wisdom? Have you been trying to heal from burnout, finding a better balance between work and life, and feel a stronger connection between body, mind, and spirit?

Author Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir, suggests that an old way of thinking and living called InnSæi might be the approach you’ve been looking for. In her new book, “InnSæi: The Icelandic Art of Intuition,” Gunnsteinsdóttir offers a potent toolkit including breathing and meditation exercises to re-engage our consciousness, grounding, mindfulness and gratitude.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Lynn Ware Peek