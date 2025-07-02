© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Why we use words other than goodbye to say goodbye

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:31 PM MDT
On this show, we frequently discuss the sports, outdoor interests and community issues that matter most to those living in the mountains (or wanting to), but we also love holding conversations with writers, thinkers and creators who help us make sense of life, language and the human experience.

Linguist Michael Erard discusses his latest book, "Bye Bye I Love You." It is a poignant exploration of how we say goodbye — and what those goodbyes really mean at a deeper level. From brief partings to profound farewells, Michael takes us on a journey through personal stories, cultural rituals and linguistic insights. It’s a book about parting, about grief, about memory — and ultimately, about connection.

The Mountain Life
