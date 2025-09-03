Author Ted Page on his new book, 'Good Grandpa'

When Ted Page found out he was going to be a grandfather, he looked for resources on how to be the best one he could be. What he found instead were numerous references to the farcical movie, "Bad Grandpa." So he set out to discover what good grandfathering could mean for himself through interviews with men as varied as Tom Brokaw and John Cleese and The Dalai Llama. Whether you are a grandparent or love one, this is an interview you won't want to miss.