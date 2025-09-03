© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Author Ted Page on his new book, 'Good Grandpa'

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:20 PM MDT
A photo of the book cover "Good Grandpa" showing many old photos stacked on top of each other
Ted Page
Good Grandpa

When Ted Page found out he was going to be a grandfather, he looked for resources on how to be the best one he could be. What he found instead were numerous references to the farcical movie, "Bad Grandpa." So he set out to discover what good grandfathering could mean for himself through interviews with men as varied as Tom Brokaw and John Cleese and The Dalai Llama. Whether you are a grandparent or love one, this is an interview you won't want to miss.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
