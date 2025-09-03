© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How to develop 'Emotionally Intelligent Teams' at work

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:18 PM MDT
Have you ever found yourself banging your head against the wall trying to understand why someone at work acts the way they do? Or struggling to reconcile the disparity between someone's behaviors on the court with how they are in "regular" life?

Well it turns out there are distinct qualities to groups which are not only successful, but that also create safe, rewarding, cohesive environments for their members.

Author and organizational expert Vanessa Druskat discusses the hows and whys of making sure our work, sporting and family teams are effectively "Emotionally Intelligent."

