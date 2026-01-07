The Mountain Life | January 7, 2025
- Functional medicine clinician and author Dr. Josh Redd explains why chronic inflammation — one of today’s most misunderstood health threats — drives everything from fatigue to heart disease, and how his science-based approach offers a practical path back to energy and clarity. (0:53)
- Local entrepreneur and founder of Free Living Co, Dana Grinnell, talks about choosing healthy, non-toxic, thoughtfully packaged products for home and body and an upcoming launch of a skin-care line for young people. (27:25)