Woodward Park City to open Nov. 28 for 2025-2026 winter season

The ski area near Jeremy Ranch announced a tentative opening date of Nov. 28 for skiers and riders this 2025-2026 season.

New this winter, Woodward Park City will offer snow lovers the Mountain Park Season Pass, which includes unlimited skiing and riding, excluding holidays.

Woodward also gives recreation enthusiasts the chance to learn a new sport with programs for skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding and biking as well as parkour and scooters.

Park City Mountain lifts open Nov. 21 followed by Deer Valley Resort on Nov. 29 for passholders and Dec. 1 for everyone else.