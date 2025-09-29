© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woodward Park City to open Nov. 28 for 2025-2026 winter season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:23 PM MDT
Woodward Park City in December 2019. The resort is making snow but hasn't announced an opening day for outdoor activities.
Leslie Thatcher
Woodward Park City in December 2019.

Woodward Park City hopes to open its Hot Laps lift by the end of November this year.

The ski area near Jeremy Ranch announced a tentative opening date of Nov. 28 for skiers and riders this 2025-2026 season.

New this winter, Woodward Park City will offer snow lovers the Mountain Park Season Pass, which includes unlimited skiing and riding, excluding holidays.

Woodward also gives recreation enthusiasts the chance to learn a new sport with programs for skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding and biking as well as parkour and scooters.

Park City Mountain lifts open Nov. 21 followed by Deer Valley Resort on Nov. 29 for passholders and Dec. 1 for everyone else.

Deer Valley Resort and Woodward Park City are financial supporters of KPCW
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Related Content