Mountainlands Community Housing director to step down in March and move to Africa

Pat Matheson says he loves his job at Mountainlands Community Housing, but says the opportunity to return to Africa has been something he’s wanted for most of his life...

“I love this job,” Matheson said. “This has been my dream job and I wish I could continue to do it. But I have this childhood dream that calls, that beckons. I grew up in South Africa and my parents have a business in Central Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And I'm going to be joining the family business and helping them manage operations and expand the business throughout the Congo. And my family and I'll be relocating in the summer after school's out. So, a big adventure and something I've always dreamed of doing.”

Matheson will be working with his family providing English education and curriculum and training professionals to teach children in grades K through 12.

Knowing of the turbulence in Congo, Matheson says he and his family will be living outside of the country and he will commute there about once a month.

The process to replace him at Mountainlands is already underway.

“We've posted a job description and have received some applicants already,” Matheson said. “Park City and the Wasatch back are blessed to have fantastic, experienced professionals who have had outstanding careers. Frankly, I'm optimistic that that we're going to see a local applicant who you know, people around here know already and has a reputation and good connection and be able to step up to the plate.”

Meanwhile, Matheson says work is moving forward on what they’re calling HOPA - the two separate apartment complexes, Holiday Village and Parkside. They plan to rehabilitate all 122 existing units and add as many as 200 new units, which would require all parking underground.

Federal tax credits subsidize the existing tenants and as a result, he says tenants must continue to live on site while the work is being done which adds cost and complexity to the project.

“We're just in the process of starting the affordable master plan development application process with Park City Municipal,” he said. “So, we'll be seeing some more public meetings and things like that was planning commission coming up soon. But also preparing on the financial side – of course, we're fundraising. We're grateful to the folks who have donated to us already but also looking to raise another about $700,000 for this first phase of development to match the million-dollar donation from the Solomon family.”

In addition to the million-dollar donation from the Solomon family to kickstart the project, he says they’re working on lining up tax credits and more out of pocket donations.

Matheson plans to resign his post on March 31.