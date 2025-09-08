© 2025 KPCW

Summit County Democrats to nominate new sheriff at September convention

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Office

The Summit County Democratic Party will gather Sept. 25 to nominate a new sheriff.

Sheriff Frank Smith retired Sept. 5 after announcing he was stepping down at the county’s Aug. 20 meeting.

Smith had served as sheriff in Summit County since June 2023, when then-Sheriff Justin Martinez was tapped as U.S. Marshal for Utah.

Since Smith is a Democrat, the Summit County Democratic Party has 30 days to submit a nominee to the county council. Councilmembers will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Smith’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Candidates must be POST certified, be a U.S. citizens and registered to vote in Summit County. They must have lived in the county for at least one year. A full list of requirements is available here.

Applications must be emailed to the party chair, Rory Swensen, by 5 p.m. Sept. 18.

The special nominating session begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Ledges Conference Center in Coalville. The convention is open to the public.

Chief Deputy Kacey Bates will serve as acting sheriff until a replacement is appointed.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver