Summit County Democrats to nominate new sheriff at September convention

Sheriff Frank Smith retired Sept. 5 after announcing he was stepping down at the county’s Aug. 20 meeting .

Smith had served as sheriff in Summit County since June 2023, when then-Sheriff Justin Martinez was tapped as U.S. Marshal for Utah.

Since Smith is a Democrat, the Summit County Democratic Party has 30 days to submit a nominee to the county council. Councilmembers will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Smith’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Candidates must be POST certified, be a U.S. citizens and registered to vote in Summit County. They must have lived in the county for at least one year. A full list of requirements is available here.

Applications must be emailed to the party chair, Rory Swensen, by 5 p.m. Sept. 18.

The special nominating session begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Ledges Conference Center in Coalville. The convention is open to the public.

Chief Deputy Kacey Bates will serve as acting sheriff until a replacement is appointed.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community.

Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.