Kamas adds rental units to city law encouraging affordable housing

The city council added rental units to its moderate income housing ordinance Sept. 9 in a 4-1 vote.

City Councilmember David Darcey described the ordinance as a “carrot” for developers.

It allows them to build more housing on smaller lots than zoning would normally allow, if the additional housing is reserved for people making 80% or less of Kamas’ median income.

Previously, the housing had to be owner-occupied, but Tuesday’s decision allows for affordable rentals too.

The median household income in Kamas in 2023 was about $90,000. In Summit County, it was $132,000 and growing.

Councilmember Jessica Bateman had reservations, wondering if developers wouldn’t bring their projects to Kamas if the income restrictions in the ordinance were too low. But she ultimately voted “yes” to add rentals to the ordinance.

“Help me understand whether it's worse to not have the development because they couldn't meet the standard or to charge rents too high that people can't afford,” Mayor Matt McCormick said during the discussion. “Either way, the housing isn't available for those people who we are trying to target.”

Councilmember Monica Blazzard was the dissenting vote.

“I would really frown on the city telling me that, ‘OK, you have a rental, now you need to make it affordable for this person.’ That's my business, that's my source of income, that's my hard work,” she said earlier in the discussion.

Other officials then clarified it’s only required if a developer wants to earn “bonus density.” That means landowners get to opt into providing extra affordable housing on their lot.

Kamas’ moderate income housing measure is a form of what’s called voluntary inclusionary zoning. The council may revisit it in the future based on Bateman’s concerns about developers being able to make projects pencil.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community. Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.