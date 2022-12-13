Sundance announces 2023 festival short film and indie episodic lineup

The short film portion of the Sundance Film Festival has launched countless filmmaking careers; Jay and Mark Duplass, Lake Bell and Todd Haynes just to name a few. This year, 64 short films and four indie episodic projects will be screened for audiences.

Indie episodic works will have individual premieres and the short films will screen in curated programs. Beginning Jan. 24, all indie episodic and selected shorts will also screen online through the end of the festival.

The festival received 10,981 short film submissions, with over half of those coming from the U.S. This year’s shorts include work from 23 countries and the indie episodic represents work from five countries.

The short films are broken up into four categories: U.S. fiction, international fiction, animation and non-fiction.

The 2023 festival will take place Jan. 19 - Jan. 29 in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. Some films will be available online across the country Jan. 24 - Jan. 29.

For locals, an in-person package is $650. That includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film tickets sales go public.

