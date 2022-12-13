Sundance announces 2023 festival short film and indie episodic lineup

The short film portion of the Sundance Film Festival has launched countless filmmaking careers; Jay and Mark Duplass, Lake Bell and Todd Haynes just to name a few. This year, 64 short films and four indie episodic projects will be screened for audiences.
Indie episodic works will have individual premieres and the short films will screen in curated programs. Beginning Jan. 24, all indie episodic and selected shorts will also screen online through the end of the festival.
The festival received 10,981 short film submissions, with over half of those coming from the U.S. This year’s shorts include work from 23 countries and the indie episodic represents work from five countries.
The short films are broken up into four categories: U.S. fiction, international fiction, animation and non-fiction.
The 2023 festival will take place Jan. 19 - Jan. 29 in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. Some films will be available online across the country Jan. 24 - Jan. 29.
For locals, an in-person package is $650. That includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film tickets sales go public.
Get more information on the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and tickets here.
Willie Nelson and Family / U.S.A. (Directors: Thom Zimny, Oren Moverman, Producers: Keith Wortman, Mark Rothbaum, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev) — The first authorized work exploring the extraordinary life of Willie Nelson traverses the personal and career ups, downs, and in-betweens of one of the world’s most beloved musicians, by turns spiritual, dramatic, and playful. World Premiere. 2 of 5 Episodes Available Online.
Chanshi / Israel (Directors: Mickey Triest, Aaron Geva, Producer: Ayelet Imberman ) — Chanshi is from a Jewish-Orthodox Brooklyn family. She uses the story of a friend's wedding in Israel as a cover to escape her conservative bubble and fiance. Free to fulfill her forbidden fantasy of sleeping with Israeli soldiers, her trip triggers a past trauma threatening to ruin her adventures. Cast: Aleeza Chanowitz, Henry Winkler, Caroline Aaron, Tomer Machloof, Marnina Schon, Lee Bader. International Premiere. Available Online.
Poacher / India, U.S.A. (Director and Producer: Richie Mehta, Producers: Sean McKittrick, Raymond Mansfield, Edward H. Hamm Jr.) — A group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables and Good Samaritans risk their lives trying to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in the history of India and bring them to justice. Inspired by true events. Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya. World Premiere. Available Online.
The Night Logan Woke Up / Canada, France (Director and Producer: Xavier Dolan) — On a cold October night in 1991, an unspeakable event rocks a small town in Quebec, forever haunting a family who tries to hide their dark secret. Thirty years later these secrets buried deep in the past resurface, sending the family on an unstoppable pursuit of reconciliation. Cast: Xavier Dolan, Patrick Hivon, Eric Bruneau, Julie Le Breton, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Anne Dorval. International Premiere. Available Online.
Oxytocin / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Jeron Braxton) — Cash for organs and anything for love. Cast: Jeron Braxton. World Premiere. Available Online.
The Vacation / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Jarreau Carrillo, Producers: Marttise Hill, Julius Pryor) — A Black man attempts to take a vacation. Cast: Drew Harris, Jarreau Carrillo, Ohene Cornelius, Trae Harris. Available Online.
Pro Pool / Canada (Director and Screenwriter: Alec Pronovost, Producer: Patrick Francke-Sirois) — Newly graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and civilization, Charles-Olivier struggles to find a job in his field and must rely on a clerk position in a pool shop. Feeling down, he navigates his gig as best he can. Cast: Louis Carrière, Alexis Martin, Sylvie de Morais, Sébastien Rajotte, Oussama Fares, Louis Girard-Bock. Available Online.
I AM HOME / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Kymon Greyhorse, Producers: JoJo Threehairs, Ernest Hill) — As time goes on and the world around us shifts, we adapt and change. Although we might look different, deep down we are still the same. We are made from Mother Earth – mud, wood, love, and patience. Cast: Tiara Folsom. Available Online.
Kylie / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Sterling Hampton) — A young Black ballerina expresses her passion and pain as a dancer in the ballet community while performing in the inner-city neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Available Online.
Inglorious Liaisons / France, Belgium (Director and Screenwriters: Chloe Alliez, Violette Delvoye, Producers: Jean-François Le Corre, Mathieu Courtois, William Henne) — On the night of a big party for Lucie, Maya, and their friends, Jimmy has also come. Everyone knows he is here for Maya, but does she have the same feelings for Jimmy? Cast: Evmorfia Spanoudis, Hélène Bolenge Boteku. U.S. Premiere. Available Online.
The Dalles / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Angalis Field, Producers: Madison Odenborg, Stacey Streshinsky) — Cam is used to seeing the same customers while working at his family’s cherry stand. After a handsome cyclist passes through and asks for directions to a local cruising site, Cam takes it as an invitation to follow him. Cast: Joshuah Melnick, August Ackley. World Premiere. Available Online.
Thriving: A Dissociated Reverie / Canada (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Nicole Bazuin, Screenwriter and Producer: Andrea Werhun, Screenwriter: Kitoko Mai) — A surrealist exploration of dissociative identity disorder (DID) based on the lived experience of a Black, nonbinary, disabled artist and former sex worker. Cast: Kitoko Mai, Dustin Hickey, Myfanwy Charlesworth, Morgan Bargent, Grace McDonald, Andrea Werhun. World Premiere. Available Online.
Pipes / Switzerland (Directors: Kilian Feusi, Jessica Meier, Sujanth Ravichandran, Producers: Gerd Gockell, Jürgen Haas) — Bob is a plumber hired to fix a broken pipe. He lands, to his surprise, in a gay fetish club. Cast: Tom von Arx, Dave Striegel. North American Premiere. Available Online.
Azheh / Iran (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Hadi Rezayati Charan, Producer: Mahdi Rezayati Charan) — A boy lives in a border village with Azheh. After Azheh’s death, the boy tries to fulfill her will to be buried in his homeland. Cast: Pakray Khoshdel, Arshiya Zeinali, Alireza Dashtiyari. World Premiere. Available Online.
