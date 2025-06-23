-
Under a bright blue sky Saturday afternoon, loved ones of Patrick Hayes gathered at Jordanelle State Park to celebrate his life.
Rolf J. Sandberg spent more than half his life in the Wasatch Back, first moving to Park City in 1973 before making the move to the Heber Valley in 2001.
More people rode Park City Transit this past winter compared to the prior season, particularly on routes from the Richardson Flat park-and-ride.
Children shrieked with joy as they explored Heber City’s newest playground Saturday morning.
The Christian Center of Park City’s mobile food pantry is drawing record numbers of households in Wasatch County. The nonprofit provides food and necessities across the Wasatch Back.