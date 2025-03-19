New hotel announced for East Village to be first slopeside Hilton Canopy

Slated to open in 2026, the hotel chain said the location will be the first Canopy hotel in Utah. It will also be the first Canopy location at a ski destination.

The Hilton property is the third new hotel in the area, joining the Grand Hyatt, which opened this ski season, and the Four Seasons announced in December.

Hilton’s Canopy will be built near the base of the Jordanelle Express gondola, 1.5 miles from the Hyatt and Four Seasons at the bottom of the Keetly Express at the East Village base area.

Hilton said the Canopy at Deer Valley will intertwine the rich tradition of Park City’s silver mining past with its history as a booming ski destination in the early 1960s.

The hotel will offer a pool and hot tub, steam room and sauna, fitness center and golf simulator.

There will be a ski reception lobby and locker room, meeting and conference space and two levels of underground parking with 176 spaces.

As part of the expansion, Deer Valley plans to have seven new lifts ready for the 2025-2026 season in addition to the Keetly and Hoodoo express chairs that opened this year.