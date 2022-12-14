Utah Legislature to audit Park City School District

Legislative audits of school districts are a recent development in Utah. They’re a result of a 2021 piece of legislation that gave the Legislature new powers to forensically review school districts to analyze not just finances but program impacts.

Since the law passed, the state auditor’s office has delved into the Weber and Salt Lake City school districts. Now it’s Park City’s turn.

Kade Minchey, legislative auditor general, said Park City was chosen by subcommittee chair Representative Brad Wilson and committee member Senate President Stuart Adams. The auditor’s office is not involved in selecting which districts are audited.

Minchey told KPCW the audit will begin in January and is likely to last six to eight months. It starts with a risk assessment phase, which takes one to two months. He said each school district audit is unique and takes local elements into account but there are some commonalities such as a review of administration costs for things like transportation and meals.

District spokeswoman Heidi Matthews said in a statement that the audit is designed to identify areas of efficiency and best practice.

She said, “PCSD is always willing to learn and refine practices to assist us in fulfilling our mission of safe, healthy, equitable and engaged students in our schools and community. This audit will be an opportunity not only for us to learn but also to share the exciting positive aspects of our district.”

Sponsors of the 2021 legislation said at the time of its passage that they intend auditors to eventually look at all 42 school districts and more than 150 charter schools.

The auditor’s office expects to meet with the Park City School District once or twice before the audit begins.