Sundance Institute going "Beyond Film" with series of critical conversations about industry

Made up of three series called "Power of Story, "Cinema Café" and "The Big Conversation," Beyond Film provides a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels and audience discourse.

Beyond Film will be in-person from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23. The Beyond Film offerings will become available to audiences across the country on the online festival platform starting Jan. 24.

Beyond Film speakers will include talent from festival films, such as Barry Jenkins (producer, "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt"), Dakota Johnson (actress, producer), Jonathan Majors ("Magazine Dreams"), Randall Park ("Shortcomings"), Ruth Reichl ("Food and Country") and Adrian Tomine ("Shortcomings"). It will also include speakers like Dr. Orna Guralnik (clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst, "Couples Therapy"), Marlee Matlin (actor, "CODA") and Lisa Taddeo (author, "Ghost Lover").

"We gather in Utah and online during the festival to watch stories unfold. From feature films to shorts to indie episodic projects, Sundance is known for what audiences can see but just as crucial to the experience is what we all talk about," said Ania Trzebiatowska, Beyond Film program curator. "The Beyond Film offerings encourage community. These talks allow festival goers the opportunity to engage in a deeper way with the cultural ideas that they’ve seen on screen with artists, activists and thinkers that are also exploring them."

For admission to a Big Conversation or Cinema Café event, festival goers will need to present their badges or festival ID (digital QR code) at the door. Power of Story will require a digital ticket for entry. Beyond Film events are first-come, first-served.

Get the complete "Beyond Film" schedule and more information here.