© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Institute going "Beyond Film" with series of critical conversations about industry

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST
2023 Sundance Film Festival "Beyond Film" Lineup of Conversations
Sundance Institute
Top left to right: Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Randall Park, Marlee Matlin.
Bottom left to right: Zackary Drucker, Sophie Barthes, Priya Kansara, Kimberlé Crenshaw

Sundance announced its lineup for the 2023 film festival's Beyond Film conversations, all of which are open to the public.

Made up of three series called "Power of Story, "Cinema Café" and "The Big Conversation," Beyond Film provides a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels and audience discourse.

Beyond Film will be in-person from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23. The Beyond Film offerings will become available to audiences across the country on the online festival platform starting Jan. 24.

Beyond Film speakers will include talent from festival films, such as Barry Jenkins (producer, "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt"), Dakota Johnson (actress, producer), Jonathan Majors ("Magazine Dreams"), Randall Park ("Shortcomings"), Ruth Reichl ("Food and Country") and Adrian Tomine ("Shortcomings"). It will also include speakers like Dr. Orna Guralnik (clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst, "Couples Therapy"), Marlee Matlin (actor, "CODA") and Lisa Taddeo (author, "Ghost Lover").

"We gather in Utah and online during the festival to watch stories unfold. From feature films to shorts to indie episodic projects, Sundance is known for what audiences can see but just as crucial to the experience is what we all talk about," said Ania Trzebiatowska, Beyond Film program curator. "The Beyond Film offerings encourage community. These talks allow festival goers the opportunity to engage in a deeper way with the cultural ideas that they’ve seen on screen with artists, activists and thinkers that are also exploring them."

For admission to a Big Conversation or Cinema Café event, festival goers will need to present their badges or festival ID (digital QR code) at the door. Power of Story will require a digital ticket for entry. Beyond Film events are first-come, first-served.

Get the complete "Beyond Film" schedule and more information here.

Tags
Sundance Film Festival Arts and CultureEntertainment
Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
See stories by Ashton Edwards
Related Content