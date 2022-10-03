Local News Hour | October 3, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour : (7:05) National Ability Center Senior Development and Events Manager Caitlin Bognaski has details about the Saluting Our Heroes event Oct. 20th, (18:58) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez shares news of a big award the office received (33:33) Park City Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen discusses the public surveys that close today regarding Park Silly Sunday market and Kimball Arts Festival.
(1:37) Park City drops to 6-2, as South Summit and North Summit pick up big wins
(4:29) PCHS 2020 graduate earns Obama Foundation scholarship
(13:28) Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon
(15:11) Free screening of "High Country" and post-film discussion on community activism set for Monday, Oct. 3
(32:28) Park City Ski Swap timed entry reservations are online now
(42:20) Developer Henry Sigg tapped for open Park City Planning Commission seat
(44:37 ) New hotels could change Heber City skyline
(48:05) Search for new Fire Chief in Wasatch County underway