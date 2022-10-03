© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 3, 2022

Published October 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT
Today on the Local News Hour : (7:05) National Ability Center Senior Development and Events Manager Caitlin Bognaski has details about the Saluting Our Heroes event Oct. 20th, (18:58) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez shares news of a big award the office received (33:33) Park City Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen discusses the public surveys that close today regarding Park Silly Sunday market and Kimball Arts Festival.

(1:37) Park City drops to 6-2, as South Summit and North Summit pick up big wins
(4:29) PCHS 2020 graduate earns Obama Foundation scholarship
(13:28) Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon
(15:11) Free screening of "High Country" and post-film discussion on community activism set for Monday, Oct. 3
(32:28) Park City Ski Swap timed entry reservations are online now
(42:20) Developer Henry Sigg tapped for open Park City Planning Commission seat
(44:37 ) New hotels could change Heber City skyline
(48:05) Search for new Fire Chief in Wasatch County underway

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
