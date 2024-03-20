Local News Hour | March 20, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:08)
- Mountain town leaders talk post-COVID era, deed-restricted burgers (4:54)
- Artists William Kranstover, Kimberley Gray, and Bob Peek have detials about the return of "Who's Art?"(7:36)
- Park City Mountain extends ski season (15:54)
- Sundance Film Festival unveils 2025 dates (16:47)
- The first in the PC Board of Realtors Speaker Series Tim Weisheyer discussing "Dealing with Difficult People while Communicating with Tact and Professionalism."(18:14)
- Neighbors appeal approval of Park City billionaire’s home (30:27)
- People’s Health Clinic gifted $1 million grant to extend hours (31:51)
- Park City Artists Association member Karen Kendall and Kelly Gallagher have details about this weekend's art gathering. (34:37)
- Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation names new executive director (43:11)
- No ‘immediate threat’ Park City will lose theaters, bankruptcy attorney says (44:56)
- Train, controlled burn each spark brush fires in north Summit County (46:45)
- New hotel and luxury lodge approved for Deer Valley East Village base (47:23)
- Summit County receives two awards for waterway conservation (48:53)