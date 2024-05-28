Local News Hour | May 24, 2024
- Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Championship: Who will be top dog? (3:13)
- Tooele solar facility providing clean power to Park City, Salt Lake City. (6:40)
- PCSD graduate and composer Quinn Dymalski on PCHS Wind Ensemble concert. (8:12)
- Park City High School Latinos in Action student awarded scholarship for ‘stronger together’ essays. (18:38)
- Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of Thursday night's meeting. (21:26)
- Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus offers opportunities for students of all ages. (37:56)
- Authorities release name of Salt Lake man who crashed, died at East Canyon Reservoir. (40:29)
- Driver transported to hospital after sedan hit by semi. (41:31)
- Montana Burack discusses the Citizen's Climate Lobby Wasatch Chapter on trip to DC next month. (42:32)
- Park City Film winds down regular season, prepares for summer Studio Ghibli Film Festival. (47:41)
- What to do, what is open Memorial Day. (49:31)