Local News Hour | May 28, 2024
Court moves to appoint public defenders for Kouri Richins (03:31)
Developers talk plans for new homes, leisure amenities east of Deer Valley expansion (05:12)
City Park courts to adopt even/odd approach for morning racket sports (07:30)
Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History to host fundraiser next week (08:53)
Veterans, friends, family observe Memorial Day at Park City Cemetery (10:16 )
War veteran reflects upon the journey to make Memorial Hill a sacred space in Midway (12:05)
Heber City works to find compromise for Main Street banner space (16:15)
Tina Lewis, a longtime Parkite who helped shape modern Park City has died (17:49)
Heber works to lower construction costs to expand city’s cemetery (19:25)
Founder of Progression and venture capitalist Ryan Bellissimo discusses this year’s Progression program happening in Park City on June 13. (21:45)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update, including a look at the coming summer season. (32:39)