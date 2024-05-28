© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 28, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Court moves to appoint public defenders for Kouri Richins (03:31)

Developers talk plans for new homes, leisure amenities east of Deer Valley expansion (05:12)

City Park courts to adopt even/odd approach for morning racket sports (07:30)

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History to host fundraiser next week (08:53)

Veterans, friends, family observe Memorial Day at Park City Cemetery (10:16 )

War veteran reflects upon the journey to make Memorial Hill a sacred space in Midway (12:05)

Heber City works to find compromise for Main Street banner space (16:15)

Tina Lewis, a longtime Parkite who helped shape modern Park City has died (17:49)

Heber works to lower construction costs to expand city’s cemetery (19:25)

Founder of Progression and venture capitalist Ryan Bellissimo discusses this year’s Progression program happening in Park City on June 13. (21:45)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update, including a look at the coming summer season. (32:39)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher