mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Pantala Premium Toppings

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT
Ann and Susan.jpg

Ann Bloomquist and Susan Odell discuss their new product line Pantala Mediterranean Fusion.

In 2012, Susan Odell and Ann Bloomquist started the non-profit, EATS (Eat Awesome Things at School). Last year, they teamed up again and launched Anndell Specialty Foods LLC with the mission is to share delicious, easy-to-use, globally inspired foods.

Ann and Susan are crafting globally inspired premium toppings and spreads inspired by their passions for travel, adventure and good food. We are lucky to have Ann and Susan joining us this morning.

