The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | January 30, 2026

By John Burdick,
Andrea Buchanan, Amber Borowski Johnson, Bill Skinner, Claire Wiley
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:51 PM MST
KPCW

Andrea Buchanan goes behind the scenes with local business owners and gets the story of what goes on behind the glitz and glamour of the Sundance Film Festival. 

Then, Main Street business owners reflect on their years of Sundance.

Coach Skinner chats with three members of Park City High School Wrestling.

And we share interview highlights and in-studio performances by The Crooked Stuff, a band from the Bay Area with roots in Park City, that aired on The Local View with Claire Wiley.

John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
