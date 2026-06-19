The Community Campfire | June 19, 2026
- Mitch Riley and Kevin Lontz, two world class paragliders who use PC Hill as their bunny slope, share their love of taking flight in a fun and thrilling conversation. (2:35)
- Then, after 22 years battling an eating disorder fueled by perfectionism, Rachelle Chase is finding freedom beyond perfect. Along the way, she’s learned five words that are transforming how she connects with others. (20:39)
- The Skinny on Sports keeps you updated on the local and national sports scene. (31:29)