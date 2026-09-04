The Community Campfire | September 4, 2026
Amber catches up with new Utah Avalanche Center Executive Director Naz Kirth about his connection to the mountains, navigating backcountry risk and the UAC’s mission to keep Utah’s backcountry community informed and prepared
Andrea goes “Behind the Voices” with Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht to talk about his path from the Sundance Film Festival to community service, Recycle Utah’s upcoming move and plans for a much larger facility
Coach Skinner this week on The Skinny on Sports introduces us to the new head coach of the Park City Miners boys lacrosse team, Kyle Hartzell. The former MLL and Premier Lacrosse League player, Team USA gold medalist and former University of Texas head coach takes over the program.
- The Campfire Musical Sesh this week features singer-songwriter Jack Wakely. Wakely talks about his time at Berklee School of Music, making music in L.A. and learning to let go of perfectionism. He caps off the show with two original songs performed live in the KPCW studio, “Don’t Forget I Love You” and “Melted Away.”