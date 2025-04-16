The average American worker spends 156 hours a year engaged in the kind of moderate to intense workplace conflict that adversely impacts both performance and health. Managers spend twenty-six percent of their time addressing and resolving conflicts on their team — the equivalent of chewing up one full workday each week.

But what if it didn’t need to be like this? What if there were a way to spend less time in stressful interpersonal interactions and more time on the things that really matter?

Through three decades of building and facilitating team chemistry for Fortune 500 companies, professional sports franchises, schools, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and families, doctors Jim Guinn and John Eliot have reduced the time and cost of conflict resolution. They discuss their new book, "How to Get Along with Anyone: The Playbook for Predicting and Preventing Conflict at Work and at Home."