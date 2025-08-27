Expanding avalanche safety education and community programs in Utah

Caroline Miller, executive director of Utah Avalanche Center, highlights the Center’s services such as daily avalanche forecasts, affordable classes and free public resources like trailhead events and the Know Before You Go program.

Miller also previews the upcoming 32nd annual Backcountry Benefit on September 11th, where proceeds will fund safety initiatives, and encourages the community to take advantage of local classes, the Pinebrook Beacon Park and online resources to stay prepared for winter in avalanche terrain.