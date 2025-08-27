© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Expanding avalanche safety education and community programs in Utah

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:26 PM MDT
Photo of Caroline Miller at KPCW
KPCW

Caroline Miller, executive director of Utah Avalanche Center, highlights the Center’s services such as daily avalanche forecasts, affordable classes and free public resources like trailhead events and the Know Before You Go program.

Miller also previews the upcoming 32nd annual Backcountry Benefit on September 11th, where proceeds will fund safety initiatives, and encourages the community to take advantage of local classes, the Pinebrook Beacon Park and online resources to stay prepared for winter in avalanche terrain.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz