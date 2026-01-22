© 2026 KPCW

The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

40 years of film: A Sundance retrospective

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:20 PM MST
Jemal Countess
/
Sundance Institute

KPCW’s Leslie Thatcher takes a look back at, not just the movies, but the moments and the people who made the Sundance Film Festival what it is today. She sits down with programmers who shaped the screens, the filmmakers who launched their careers and the locals who witnessed the magic through Sundance’s 40-year run in Park City.

1 of 5  — Sundance Film Festival Egyptian Theater
Sundance Institute
A sign welcomes visitors to the 2012 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
2 of 5  — 2012 Sundance Film Festival Day 1
A sign welcomes visitors to the 2012 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Danny Moloshok/AP / R-MOLOSHOK
Crowds on Park City's Main Street during the opening weekend of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
3 of 5  — Sundance Park City Main Street
Crowds on Park City's Main Street during the opening weekend of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Parker Malatesta / KPCW
Atmosphere inside the Ace Hotel during a Q&A session for Boots Riley's 'Sorry to Bother You.'
4 of 5  — Sundance audience theater
Atmosphere inside the Ace Hotel during a Q&A session for Boots Riley's 'Sorry to Bother You.'
Nick Sammons / Sundance Institute
The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will have screenings in both Park City and Salt Lake City.
5 of 5  — Sundance Film Festival
The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will have screenings in both Park City and Salt Lake City.
Jemal Countess / Sundance Institute

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher