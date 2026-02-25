© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sony’s third 2026 Sundance film purchase features John Turturro as pickpocket

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:25 PM MST
John Turturro appears in "The Only Living Pickpocket" in New York by Noah Segan, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
MRC II Distribution Company L.P.
/
The Sundance Institute
John Turturro appears in "The Only Living Pickpocket" in New York by Noah Segan, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Another production joined the double-digit list of acquisitions from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival Feb. 24.

IndieWire reports Director Noah Segan’s premiere, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. It plans to release it in theaters worldwide this fall.

The film, starring John Turturro, follows an aging pickpocket who is struggling to get by when everyone has stopped carrying cash and gone digital. It chronicles his theft of a USB drive and the following wrath of a crime family.

This is Sony’s third acquisition from the 2026 festival in Park City. In January the company bought the Sundance dramas, “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!” and “Bedford Park.”

Of the more than 90 films and episodic series that premiered at Utah’s final Sundance Film Festival, a dozen have been picked up after the event. About the same amount entered the festival with distribution deals.
Sundance Film Festival
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver