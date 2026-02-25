Sony’s third 2026 Sundance film purchase features John Turturro as pickpocket

IndieWire reports Director Noah Segan’s premiere, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. It plans to release it in theaters worldwide this fall.

The film, starring John Turturro, follows an aging pickpocket who is struggling to get by when everyone has stopped carrying cash and gone digital. It chronicles his theft of a USB drive and the following wrath of a crime family.

This is Sony’s third acquisition from the 2026 festival in Park City. In January the company bought the Sundance dramas, “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!” and “Bedford Park.”

Of the more than 90 films and episodic series that premiered at Utah’s final Sundance Film Festival, a dozen have been picked up after the event. About the same amount entered the festival with distribution deals.