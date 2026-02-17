© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance films win big at 2026 Spirit Awards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:56 PM MST
Stills from 2025 Sundance films "Sorry, Baby" (top), "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" (left) and "Lurker" (right).
Sundance Film Festival
Stills from 2025 Sundance films "Sorry, Baby" (top), "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" (left) and "Lurker" (right).

Sundance films cleaned up at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles Feb. 14. 

That includes the Oscar-nominated 2025 Sundance premiere “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” which won a Golden Globe this year. The film starring Conan O’Brien and Rose Byrne won the Spirit Award for best lead performance.

Another 2025 Sundance film, “Sorry, Baby,” won best screenplay and actor Naomi Acki earned best supporting performance.

Writer and director Alex Russell was recognized for his Sundance debut 2025 feature, “Lurker,” dubbed best first feature.

“Train Dreams” won best feature and “The Perfect Neighbor” earned best documentary.

The Spirit Award event is the largest annual celebration for the Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering independence and inclusivity in visual storytelling.
Sundance Film Festival
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver