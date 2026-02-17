Sundance films win big at 2026 Spirit Awards

That includes the Oscar-nominated 2025 Sundance premiere “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” which won a Golden Globe this year. The film starring Conan O’Brien and Rose Byrne won the Spirit Award for best lead performance.

Another 2025 Sundance film, “Sorry, Baby,” won best screenplay and actor Naomi Acki earned best supporting performance.

Writer and director Alex Russell was recognized for his Sundance debut 2025 feature, “Lurker,” dubbed best first feature.

“Train Dreams” won best feature and “The Perfect Neighbor” earned best documentary.

The Spirit Award event is the largest annual celebration for the Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering independence and inclusivity in visual storytelling.