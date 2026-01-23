© 2026 KPCW

A love story born through texts amid war and revolutions

By Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:15 PM MST
Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak appear in Birds of War by Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Habak Films
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak appear in Birds of War by Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

A text exchange begins the love story of filmmakers Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak in their film, "Birds of War."

With international journalists banned during the Syrian civil war, outlets like the BBC relied on activists on the ground to provide footage. Trading text messages and voice notes between London and Aleppo, Boulos tasks Habak to capture editorially approved stories but, gradually, theirs shifts from a working relationship to something more.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
