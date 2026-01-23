A love story born through texts amid war and revolutions

A text exchange begins the love story of filmmakers Janay Boulos and Abd Alkader Habak in their film, "Birds of War."

With international journalists banned during the Syrian civil war, outlets like the BBC relied on activists on the ground to provide footage. Trading text messages and voice notes between London and Aleppo, Boulos tasks Habak to capture editorially approved stories but, gradually, theirs shifts from a working relationship to something more.