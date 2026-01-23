© 2026 KPCW

The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

Documentary recounts the unfiltered creativity and chaos of public access television

By Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:09 PM MST
A still from Public Access by David Shadrack Smith, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
David Shadrack Smith
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
A still from Public Access by David Shadrack Smith, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

"Public Access" takes an unprecedented look inside one of the boldest media experiments. Long before social media, New York City’s public access television handed ordinary people total creative freedom — no editors, no censors — turning local cable into a free-speech battleground.

Through rare archival footage and stories of boundary-pushing shows, David Shadrack Smith's film traces how unfiltered creativity, controversy, and First Amendment battles on public access TV foreshadowed today’s creator-driven media landscape.

"Public Access" director David Shadrack Smith on The Sundance Reel.
1 of 4  — "Public Access" director David Shadrack Smith on The Sundance Reel.JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
"Public Access" director David Shadrack Smith on The Sundance Reel.
2 of 4  — "Public Access" director David Shadrack Smith on The Sundance Reel (2).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
"Public Access" director David Shadrack Smith on The Sundance Reel.
3 of 4  — "Public Access" director David Shadrack Smith on The Sundance Reel (3).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
David Shadrack Smith, director of "Public Access," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
4 of 4  — Public_Access-Director_David_Shadrack_Smith.jpg
David Shadrack Smith, director of "Public Access," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Anne-Marcelle Ngabirano / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

