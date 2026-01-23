Documentary recounts the unfiltered creativity and chaos of public access television
"Public Access" takes an unprecedented look inside one of the boldest media experiments. Long before social media, New York City’s public access television handed ordinary people total creative freedom — no editors, no censors — turning local cable into a free-speech battleground.
Through rare archival footage and stories of boundary-pushing shows, David Shadrack Smith's film traces how unfiltered creativity, controversy, and First Amendment battles on public access TV foreshadowed today’s creator-driven media landscape.
David Shadrack Smith, director of "Public Access," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
