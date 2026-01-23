© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

Film documents the slow-motion environmental collapse of the Great Salt Lake

By Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:24 PM MST
A still from The Lake by Abby Ellis, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
A still from The Lake by Abby Ellis, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Director Abby Ellis discusses the film "The Lake," which follows three individuals fighting to save a dying lake. They see what’s coming — poisoned air, a collapsing ecosystem, a community on the brink — and they throw themselves into the everyday, often mundane work of trying to stop it. As they push against bureaucracy, apathy and the ticking clock of a crisis decades in the making, something eerie and heartbreaking lingers at the edges: the dust rising in the background, a reminder of what will be lost if they fail.

"The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel.
1 of 4  — "The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel (2).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
"The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel.
2 of 4  — "The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel.JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
"The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel.
3 of 4  — "The Lake" director Abby Ellis on The Sundance Reel (3).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
Abby Ellis, director of The Lake, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
4 of 4  — The_Lake-Director_Abby_Ellis.jpg
Abby Ellis, director of The Lake, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Tags
The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
See stories by Barb Bretz