The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

'When a Witness Recants' explores coerced testimony of Baltimore school murder

By Leslie Thatcher,
Barb Bretz
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:04 PM MST
A still from When A Witness Recants by Dawn Porter, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Dawud Anyabwile
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
A still from When A Witness Recants by Dawn Porter, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

In "When a Witness Recants," documentarian Dawn Porter collaborates with author Ta-Nehisi Coates to examine the case surrounding the first student murdered inside a Baltimore public school.

Three innocent men from Coates’ community were incarcerated for 36 years on the false testimony of children coerced to take the stand.

Dawn Porter, director of When A Witness Recants, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
5 of 5  — When_A_Witness_Recants-Director_Dawn_Porter.jpg
Dawn Porter, director of When A Witness Recants, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Kevin Scanlon / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
