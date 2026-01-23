'When a Witness Recants' explores coerced testimony of Baltimore school murder
In "When a Witness Recants," documentarian Dawn Porter collaborates with author Ta-Nehisi Coates to examine the case surrounding the first student murdered inside a Baltimore public school.
Three innocent men from Coates’ community were incarcerated for 36 years on the false testimony of children coerced to take the stand.
1 of 5 — "When a Witness Recants" Dawn Porter on The Sundance Reel (3).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
2 of 5 — "When a Witness Recants" Dawn Porter on The Sundance Reel.JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
3 of 5 — "When a Witness Recants" Dawn Porter on The Sundance Reel (4).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
4 of 5 — "When a Witness Recants" Dawn Porter on The Sundance Reel (2).JPG
Matt Sampson / KPCW
5 of 5 — When_A_Witness_Recants-Director_Dawn_Porter.jpg
Dawn Porter, director of When A Witness Recants, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Kevin Scanlon / Courtesy of Sundance Institute