The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

Film explores extreme mountain climbing and its changing culture

By Leslie Thatcher,
Katy Wang
Published January 25, 2026 at 2:53 PM MST
Sajid Sadpara appears in "The Last First: Winter K2" by Amir Bar-Lev, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Elia Saikaly
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Sajid Sadpara appears in "The Last First: Winter K2" by Amir Bar-Lev, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

In "The Last First," master documentarian Amir Bar-Lev tells a complex, harrowing, and moving story that unpacks the industry of extreme mountain climbing and its changing culture.

Focusing on a 2021 expedition, mountaineers John Snorri Sigurjónsson, an Icelander, and Pakistani father-son team Ali and Sajid Sadpara set out to be the first to summit K2 in the winter, when the mountain’s conditions are the cruelest.

The men soon find themselves sharing the treacherous ascent with influencer climbers and their film crews, commercial expedition clients, and Nims, a Nepalese celebrity mountaineer, and his team of Sherpas.

"The Last First: Winter K2" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel
1 of 3  — "The Last First: Winter K2" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel.jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
"The Last First: Winter K2" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel
2 of 3  — "The Last First: Winter K2" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel (3).jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
Amir Bar-Lev, director of "The Last First: Winter K2," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
3 of 3  — The_Last_First_Winter_K2-Director_Amir_Bar-Lev.jpg
Amir Bar-Lev, director of "The Last First: Winter K2," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Jennifer Bleyer / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Katy Wang
Katy Wang is the Executive Director of Park City Film and co-host of The Sundance Reel.
