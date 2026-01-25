© 2026 KPCW

The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

In 'Jane Elliott Against the World' a teacher confronts America's racial divide

By Leslie Thatcher,
Katy Wang
Published January 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
Jane Elliott and Dianne Cox appear in "Jane Elliott Against the World" by Judd Ehrlich, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Peter Eliot Buntaine
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Jane Elliott and Dianne Cox appear in "Jane Elliott Against the World" by Judd Ehrlich, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

In "Jane Elliott Against the World," a rural Iowa schoolteacher becomes a national voice against racism after leading a controversial 1968 lesson in discrimination with her all-white third-grade class.

Now, nearly 90, she refuses to hold back amid today’s fights about race, history and power after a lifetime of speaking out.

The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
