In 'Jane Elliott Against the World' a teacher confronts America's racial divide
In "Jane Elliott Against the World," a rural Iowa schoolteacher becomes a national voice against racism after leading a controversial 1968 lesson in discrimination with her all-white third-grade class.
Now, nearly 90, she refuses to hold back amid today’s fights about race, history and power after a lifetime of speaking out.
Judd Ehrlich, director of "Jane Elliott Against the World," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute