Male players' dominance challenged in 'Queen of Chess'
Director Rory Kennedy's "Queen of Chess" chronicles a Hungarian girl's dreams of conquering international men’s chess.
After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time.
1 of 4 — Queen of Chess Sundance 2026.jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
2 of 4 — "Queen of Chess" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel (3).jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
3 of 4 — "Queen of Chess" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel (2).jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
4 of 4 — Queen_of_Chess-Director_Rory_Kennedy.jpg
Rory Kennedy, director of Queen of Chess, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute