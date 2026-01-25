© 2026 KPCW

The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

Male players' dominance challenged in 'Queen of Chess'

By Leslie Thatcher,
Katy Wang
Published January 25, 2026 at 2:32 PM MST
Director Rory Kennedy's "Queen of Chess" chronicles a Hungarian girl's dreams of conquering international men’s chess.

After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time.

"Queen of Chess" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel
