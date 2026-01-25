© 2026 KPCW

The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

'Once Upon a Time in Harlem' revisits a night when history spoke freely

By Leslie Thatcher,
Katy Wang
Published January 25, 2026 at 2:41 PM MST
Aaron Douglas, Jean Blackwell Hutson, Nathan Huggins, Richard Bruce Nugent, Eubie Blake and Irwin C. Miller appear in 'Once Upon A Time In Harlem" by William Greaves and David Greaves, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
William Greaves Productions
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Aaron Douglas, Jean Blackwell Hutson, Nathan Huggins, Richard Bruce Nugent, Eubie Blake and Irwin C. Miller appear in 'Once Upon A Time In Harlem" by William Greaves and David Greaves, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Filmmaker David Greaves reflects on completing one of his father’s most ambitious and personal projects — more than a decade after his death.

William Greaves believed the most important event he ever filmed was a single evening in 1972, when he gathered living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance for an intimate party at Duke Ellington’s home and let the cameras roll.

David Greaves served as a cameraman that night. Along with producer Liani Greaves, they discuss revisiting the footage and the making of the film "Once Upon A Time In Harlem."

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Katy Wang
Katy Wang is the Executive Director of Park City Film and co-host of The Sundance Reel.
