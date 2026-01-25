'Once Upon a Time in Harlem' revisits a night when history spoke freely
Filmmaker David Greaves reflects on completing one of his father’s most ambitious and personal projects — more than a decade after his death.
William Greaves believed the most important event he ever filmed was a single evening in 1972, when he gathered living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance for an intimate party at Duke Ellington’s home and let the cameras roll.
David Greaves served as a cameraman that night. Along with producer Liani Greaves, they discuss revisiting the footage and the making of the film "Once Upon A Time In Harlem."
1 of 4 — "One Night in Harlem" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel (2).jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
2 of 4 — "One Night in Harlem" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel.jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
3 of 4 — "One Night in Harlem" filmmakers on The Sundance Reel (3).jpeg
Matt Sampson / KPCW
4 of 4 — Once_Upon_A_Time_in_Harlem-Director_David-Greaves.jpg
David Greaves, director of "Once Upon A Time In Harlem," an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute