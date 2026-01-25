'Once Upon a Time in Harlem' revisits a night when history spoke freely

Filmmaker David Greaves reflects on completing one of his father’s most ambitious and personal projects — more than a decade after his death.

William Greaves believed the most important event he ever filmed was a single evening in 1972, when he gathered living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance for an intimate party at Duke Ellington’s home and let the cameras roll.

David Greaves served as a cameraman that night. Along with producer Liani Greaves, they discuss revisiting the footage and the making of the film "Once Upon A Time In Harlem."