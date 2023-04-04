Photos: Snow buries the Wasatch Back... again
Got snow? Of course you do! We want to see what it's like in your area. Send your snow pics to news@kpcw.org.
Tollgate Canyon
Jana Lee Pouget
Mimi Nuelle
Brandon Bowers
A snow plow driver faces the elements in Pinebrook.
Robyn Russell
Rush Bowers
Snow continues to pile up at City Hall in Park City Monday, April 3, 2023.
Parker Malatesta
7 of 13 — A garage at a Jeremy Ranch home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
A garage at a Jeremy Ranch home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
Joe Sharrar and Logan Rodriguez / Park City Fire District
8 of 13 — A Park Ave. home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
A Park Ave. home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
Park City Fire District
Tim Rizer
10 of 13 — Shelby Hladon's car got in stuck at the bottom of her driveway in Jeremy Ranch early Friday. Her teen son may not have been dressed to rescue, but he lent a hand anyway.
Shelby Hladon's car got in stuck at the bottom of her driveway in Jeremy Ranch early Friday. Her teen son may not have been dressed to rescue, but he lent a hand anyway.
Shelby Hladon
11 of 13 — Utah’s wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and some animals — like deer and elk — rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
Utah’s wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and some animals — like deer and elk — rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
12 of 13 — Snow covers the door of a home in Trailside.
Snow covers the door of a home in Trailside.
Rush Bowers
This latest storm hit northern Utah April 4 with more snow on the way through Wednesday.