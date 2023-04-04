© 2023 KPCW

State & Regional

Photos: Snow buries the Wasatch Back... again

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published April 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT
Snow deer Tim Rizer April 4.jpg
Tim Rizer

Got snow? Of course you do! We want to see what it's like in your area. Send your snow pics to news@kpcw.org.

Snow April 4 Jana Lee Pouget Tollgate Canyon.jpeg
1 of 13  — Snow April 4 Jana Lee Pouget Tollgate Canyon.jpeg
Tollgate Canyon
Jana Lee Pouget
Mimi Nuelle snow April 4 IMG_3569.jpg
2 of 13  — Mimi Nuelle snow April 4 IMG_3569.jpg
Mimi Nuelle
Snow April 4 Brandon Bowers.jpg
3 of 13  — Snow April 4 Brandon Bowers.jpg
Brandon Bowers
snow plow red truck.jpg
4 of 13  — snow plow red truck.jpg
A snow plow driver faces the elements in Pinebrook.
Robyn Russell
Rush Bowers Snow April 4 image0.jpeg
5 of 13  — Rush Bowers Snow April 4 image0.jpeg
Rush Bowers
City Hall Park City Snow April 3, 2023
6 of 13  — City Hall Park City Snow April 3, 2023
Snow continues to pile up at City Hall in Park City Monday, April 3, 2023.
Parker Malatesta
A garage at a Jeremy Ranch home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
7 of 13  —  A garage at a Jeremy Ranch home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
A garage at a Jeremy Ranch home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
Joe Sharrar and Logan Rodriguez / Park City Fire District
A Park Ave. home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
8 of 13  — A Park Ave. home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
A Park Ave. home collapsed under the weight of this winter's snow early Monday.
Park City Fire District
Snow deer Tim Rizer April 4.jpg
9 of 13  — Snow deer Tim Rizer April 4.jpg
Tim Rizer
Shelby Hladon's car got in stuck at the bottom of her driveway in Jeremy Ranch early Friday. Her teen son may not have been dressed to rescue, but he lent a hand anyway.
10 of 13  — Shelby Hladon's car got in stuck at the bottom of her driveway in Jeremy Ranch early Friday. Her teen son may not have been dressed to rescue, but he lent a hand anyway.
Shelby Hladon's car got in stuck at the bottom of her driveway in Jeremy Ranch early Friday. Her teen son may not have been dressed to rescue, but he lent a hand anyway.
Shelby Hladon
Utah's wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and some animals — like deer and elk — rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
11 of 13  — Utah’s wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and some animals — like deer and elk — rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
Utah’s wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and some animals — like deer and elk — rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Snow covers the door of a home in Trailside.
12 of 13  —  Snow covers the door of a home in Trailside.
Snow covers the door of a home in Trailside.
Rush Bowers April 4 image3.jpeg
13 of 13  — Rush Bowers April 4 image3.jpeg
Rush Bowers

This latest storm hit northern Utah April 4 with more snow on the way through Wednesday.

Ashton Edwards
KPCW Director of Digital Media
See stories by Ashton Edwards
