Sundance'24 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'I Saw the TV Glow'

The film is a horror/sci-fi mash-up about two friends, Own and Maddy, who met as teens in the 1990s. The pair bond over a teen fantasy TV show called “The Pink Opaque," which Schoenbrun loosely based on the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” series.

The film follows Owen and Maddy as they navigate through an awkward and, at times, traumatic adolescence. Oscillating between scenes with Owen and Maddy as teens and young adults and in and out of the Pink Opaque fantasy world and reality, the film can sometimes be hard to follow.

Schoenbrun explores themes of social isolation and gender dysphoria throughout the film, which they wrote as they were going through their experience transitioning.

The film features a strong cast, led by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Justice Smith, who portray Maddy and Owen, respectively, and includes performances by Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers) and King Woman.

Distributed by A24 and co-produced by Emma Stone, “I Saw the TV Glow” is a film worth watching for horror/sci-fi fans.