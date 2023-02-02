Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching

After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik.

Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.

The preliminary hearing will establish whether there’s probable cause to proceed with prosecution. Under Utah law, people accused of crimes can’t be required to stand trial until there’s been a determination of probable cause made by a neutral magistrate such as a judge.

Although several previous court dates have been postponed, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson told KPCW that all indications are that this hearing will occur as scheduled.

Olson said her office is in active preparation mode, which includes working with the victim on a statement. She said the detective assigned to the case will present live testimony at the hearing.

Greg Skordas, Wrona’s attorney, said previous delays were due to the preparation of forensic evidence taking longer than expected. He said he was also preparing for the Feb 17th hearing.

