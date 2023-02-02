© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST
2 Joe Wrona cropped.jpg
Leslie Thatcher
/
Joe Wrona

A preliminary hearing is coming up for Joe Wrona, the Park City lawyer charged last year with rape.

After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik.

Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.

The preliminary hearing will establish whether there’s probable cause to proceed with prosecution. Under Utah law, people accused of crimes can’t be required to stand trial until there’s been a determination of probable cause made by a neutral magistrate such as a judge.

Although several previous court dates have been postponed, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson told KPCW that all indications are that this hearing will occur as scheduled.

Olson said her office is in active preparation mode, which includes working with the victim on a statement. She said the detective assigned to the case will present live testimony at the hearing.

Greg Skordas, Wrona’s attorney, said previous delays were due to the preparation of forensic evidence taking longer than expected. He said he was also preparing for the Feb 17th hearing.

Park City
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger
Related Content