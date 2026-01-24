© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

A meditation on time through the lives of the world’s oldest people

By Leslie Thatcher,
David D'Arcy
Published January 24, 2026 at 3:21 PM MST
Emma Morano appears in "The Oldest Person in the World" by Sam Green, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Roberto Masiero
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Emma Morano appears in "The Oldest Person in the World" by Sam Green, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

"The Oldest Person in the World" is a decade-long odyssey chronicling the ever-changing record holders of the title of oldest person alive.

As the title inevitably passes from one supercentenarian to the next, acclaimed filmmaker Sam Green traverses the globe to meet each new record holder, his personal fascination with what the title means becoming entangled with events and milestones in his own life.

What begins as a portrait of longevity becomes a poignant meditation on the passage of time, the randomness of fate and the joy and profound human experience of being alive.

Filmmaker Sam Green on The Sundance Reel
1 of 2  — Sam Green (1) - use.jpeg
KPCW
Sam Green, director of The Oldest Person in the World, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
2 of 2  — The_Oldest_Person_in_the_World-Director_Sam_Green.jpg
Sam Green, director of The Oldest Person in the World, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Tags
The Sundance Reel The Sundance Reel
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher
David D'Arcy
David D'Arcy is a freelance art critic and journalist whose articles can be found in such publications as The Arts Fuse, The Art Newspaper, CNN, NPR, SFGate, Irish Times, IndieWire, Observer, Vanity Fair, The National, San Francisco Chronicle, Screen Daily and more.
See stories by David D'Arcy