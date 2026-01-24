© 2026 KPCW

The Sundance Reel podcast title card.
The Sundance Reel

'Aanikoobijigan' chronicles the fight to return ancestral remains to their communities

By Leslie Thatcher,
David D'Arcy
Published January 24, 2026 at 3:18 PM MST
A still from Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] by Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Shaandiin Tome
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
A still from Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] by Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Directors Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil discuss "Aanikoobijigan" [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] which documents the emotional and vital work of MACPRA (Michigan Anishinaabek Cultural Preservation and Repatriation Alliance).

This alliance, made up of repatriation specialists representing all Michigan tribes, fights to bring their Ancestors and funerary objects home from settler colonial institutions like museums, libraries and archives.

Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil, directors of "Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild]," in the KPCW studio
1 of 3  — Adam & Zack Khalil (5) - use.jpeg
Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil, directors of "Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild]," in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Adam Khalil, director of Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild], an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
2 of 3  — Aanikoobijigan_ancestor_great_grandparent_great_grandchild-Director_Adam_Khalil.jpg
Adam Khalil, director of Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild], an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Zack Khalil, director of Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild], an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
3 of 3  — Aanikoobijigan_ancestor_great_grandparent_great_grandchild-Director_Zack_Khalil.jpg
Zack Khalil, director of Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild], an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
David D'Arcy
David D'Arcy is a freelance art critic and journalist whose articles can be found in such publications as The Arts Fuse, The Art Newspaper, CNN, NPR, SFGate, Irish Times, IndieWire, Observer, Vanity Fair, The National, San Francisco Chronicle, Screen Daily and more.
