'Aanikoobijigan' chronicles the fight to return ancestral remains to their communities
Directors Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil discuss "Aanikoobijigan" [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] which documents the emotional and vital work of MACPRA (Michigan Anishinaabek Cultural Preservation and Repatriation Alliance).
This alliance, made up of repatriation specialists representing all Michigan tribes, fights to bring their Ancestors and funerary objects home from settler colonial institutions like museums, libraries and archives.
1 of 3 — Adam & Zack Khalil (5) - use.jpeg
Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil, directors of "Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild]," in the KPCW studio
KPCW
2 of 3 — Aanikoobijigan_ancestor_great_grandparent_great_grandchild-Director_Adam_Khalil.jpg
Adam Khalil, director of Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild], an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
3 of 3 — Aanikoobijigan_ancestor_great_grandparent_great_grandchild-Director_Zack_Khalil.jpg
Zack Khalil, director of Aanikoobijigan [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild], an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Courtesy of Sundance Institute