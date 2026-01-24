'Aanikoobijigan' chronicles the fight to return ancestral remains to their communities

Directors Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil discuss "Aanikoobijigan" [ancestor/great-grandparent/great-grandchild] which documents the emotional and vital work of MACPRA (Michigan Anishinaabek Cultural Preservation and Repatriation Alliance).

This alliance, made up of repatriation specialists representing all Michigan tribes, fights to bring their Ancestors and funerary objects home from settler colonial institutions like museums, libraries and archives.