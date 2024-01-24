Sundance '24 Review | FIVE SUNS | 'Kidnapping, Inc.'

Much like a Guy Ritchie-style black crime comedy, the plot complications ripple out to also involve a populist Presidential candidate, a nasty, corrupt police chief; a tourist couple consisting of a hapless husband and a very pregnant wife; and a phantom motorcycle assassin.

But co-writer and director Bruno Mourral casts all of this against an incisive overview of a poor dysfunctional island-nation, where hope exists only in the lottery, soccer madness and possible escape to the U.S.

Judging by the director’s comments to a festival audience, you could make a film out of the real-life struggles to get the movie made — a Covid interruption, the lack of film infrastructure, and the actual kidnapping of three crew members.