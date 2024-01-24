Sundance '24 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'Girls State'

After seeing this directing team's project "Boys State" (2020), this film was at the top of my list and I was not disappointed. Directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss focused on a few of the high school girls participating in a week-long program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. The program allows the participants to build a democratic government from the ground up while working on collaboration, cooperation and leadership skills.

The girls learn a lot about themselves as they deal with the personalities and issues around them. Many of the developments and dynamics come as a surprise to the audience and to the participants themselves. These girls, most of whom were in attendance for the Q & A, received enthusiastic support from the audience.

