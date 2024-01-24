© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance '24 Review | FOUR SUNS | 'Girls State'

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:29 AM MST
A still from Girls State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo courtesy of Apple.
Courtesy of Apple
A still from Girls State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo courtesy of Apple.

"Girls State" is the companion film to the directors award-winning documentary "Boys State" that screened at the Sundance 2020 festival.

After seeing this directing team's project "Boys State" (2020), this film was at the top of my list and I was not disappointed. Directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss focused on a few of the high school girls participating in a week-long program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. The program allows the participants to build a democratic government from the ground up while working on collaboration, cooperation and leadership skills.

The girls learn a lot about themselves as they deal with the personalities and issues around them. Many of the developments and dynamics come as a surprise to the audience and to the participants themselves. These girls, most of whom were in attendance for the Q & A, received enthusiastic support from the audience.

Check out theKPCW SUNDANCE REEL interview with directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss.
Tags
Sundance Film Festival Sundance Film Festival
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
See stories by Barb Bretz