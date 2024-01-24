Sundance '24 Review | ONE SUN | 'Krazy House'

What follows is about what you’d expect, in this smug, nasty satire from Dutch writer/directors Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kull.

Nick Frost plays Bernie Christian, a bumbling, beaver-ish patriarch with a cowboy accent, who gets little help from the ineffectual Jesus in his visions. But there are plenty of hints that his dark side will soon surface.

Alicia Silverstone, as harried, responsible wife Eva, seems to be morphing, in her middle age, into Jane Curtin.

The Christian family also includes a restless daughter, quickly impregnated by one of the intruders; a nerdy son who becomes a gay junkie; and their cute Golden Retriever, Angel. Best not to ask what happens to her.

The movie dumps on all the religious iconography it can find, but the effect is more laborious than shocking.

