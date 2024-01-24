© 2024 KPCW

Sundance '24 Review | ONE SUN | 'Krazy House'

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:08 AM MST
Nick Frost appears in Krazy House by Steffen Haars and Flip van der Juil, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
A bland 90’s-sitcom family sees their home invaded by three sinister Russians who could have stepped out of—a Midnight movie at Sundance.

What follows is about what you’d expect, in this smug, nasty satire from Dutch writer/directors Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kull.

Nick Frost plays Bernie Christian, a bumbling, beaver-ish patriarch with a cowboy accent, who gets little help from the ineffectual Jesus in his visions. But there are plenty of hints that his dark side will soon surface.

Alicia Silverstone, as harried, responsible wife Eva, seems to be morphing, in her middle age, into Jane Curtin.

The Christian family also includes a restless daughter, quickly impregnated by one of the intruders; a nerdy son who becomes a gay junkie; and their cute Golden Retriever, Angel. Best not to ask what happens to her.

The movie dumps on all the religious iconography it can find, but the effect is more laborious than shocking.
