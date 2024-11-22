Local News Hour | November 22, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published November 22, 2024 at 10:56 AM MST Listen • 49:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW KPCW's Connor Thomas reports live from opening day at Canyons Village. (3:24)Summit County swings slightly right in 2024 presidential vote. (10:35)Annual local art market opens for holiday season. (12:04)Basin planning commission chair steps back, citing personal workload. (14:09)Park City School District adds second Jewish holiday to calendar, moves fall break. (15:41)Park City turkey drive to serve thousands of local families. (17:46)Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps Thursday night's meeting. (18:44)Park City High School National Honor Society encourages donations for holiday food drive. (39:59)Deer Valley opens Thanksgiving weekend, earliest day ever. (43:07)Park City schools won't accept out-of-boundary students next year. (44:12)Woodward Park City to open Nov. 22. (46:03)Owners to list Town Lift Plaza for $27M amid Vail lawsuit. (46:22)Park City school changes mascot from Timberwolves to Miners. (47:47)