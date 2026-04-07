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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 7, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:24 PM MDT
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Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

UDOT received over 700 bypass comments. Here’s how they’ll shape the final route (02:45)

Summit, Wasatch counties to nominate candidates at political conventions this week (04:28)
Dennis Cunningham, aka Coach G, is Park City High’s new head football coach (05:44)

Park City Performing Arts to bring ‘80s throwbacks, country hits to Canyons this summer (07:19)
High Valley Transit 224 construction to affect local traffic (08:12)

Summit County identifies man found dead in Browns Canyon (08:57)

Wasatch County health report details high incomes, high rate of uninsured (10:42)

Leadership Park City class details its Summit County Mural Project (24:08)

Summit Land Conservancy to get $1K match for each planned giving donation (35:41)

Heber City manager seeks 3 more years at the helm (46:14)

Citizens’ Climate Lobby to host two April events(48:02)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher