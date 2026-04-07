Local News Hour | April 7, 2026
UDOT received over 700 bypass comments. Here’s how they’ll shape the final route (02:45)
Summit, Wasatch counties to nominate candidates at political conventions this week (04:28)
Dennis Cunningham, aka Coach G, is Park City High’s new head football coach (05:44)
Park City Performing Arts to bring ‘80s throwbacks, country hits to Canyons this summer (07:19)
High Valley Transit 224 construction to affect local traffic (08:12)
Summit County identifies man found dead in Browns Canyon (08:57)
Wasatch County health report details high incomes, high rate of uninsured (10:42)
Leadership Park City class details its Summit County Mural Project (24:08)
Summit Land Conservancy to get $1K match for each planned giving donation (35:41)
Heber City manager seeks 3 more years at the helm (46:14)