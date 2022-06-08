© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Chat one-on-one with LGBTQ+ community members in the Living Library project - June 18

Published June 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT
Cami Richardson, Kate Mapp and Kate Black

On today's The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete have a conversation with Cami Richardson, Kate Mapp and Kate Black about the Living Library project -- a collaboration between the Park City Library and the Park City LGBTQIA+ Taskforce to bring awareness and education and personal stories during Pride Month.

Tags

The Mountain Life Park City LGBTQIA+ Task ForcePark City LibraryLiving LibraryCami RichardsonKate MappKate Black
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
See stories by Pete Stoughton