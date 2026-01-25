Sundance '26 Review | 'The History of Concrete' | 4.5 SUNS

John Wilson has always had a knack for finding meaning in the things most of us overlook, so it feels fitting that his first feature‑length film, “The History of Concrete,” begins with something as ordinary as gum stuck to a sidewalk.

Debuting in the Premieres section on opening night at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the film follows the formula of his HBO series “How to With John Wilson,” — a curious, meandering look at everyday life that somehow lands on something deeper.

The film opens with Wilson trying — unsuccessfully —t o secure financing for the film. Along the way, he ends up at a Writers Guild of America seminar on how to write Hallmark Christmas movies. The seminar’s tidy and cheerful writing formulas didn’t match his style, but the experience nudged him back toward what he does best: leaning into the messiness of real life and the unscripted moments buried in his vast archive of New York City B‑roll.

Wilson uses concrete as a starting point rather than a subject. What begins as a playful investigation into the material under our feet quickly expands into a series of small, interconnected stories about the people who live on top of it. His camera lingers on cracks, stains and odd textures, each one leading him somewhere new. Fans of his series will recognize the rhythm immediately, his gentle narration, the unexpected detours and the humor that comes from simply paying attention.

One of the film’s most touching threads begins when Wilson meets an aging rock musician by chance while filming in a New York liquor store. What could have been a quick, quirky moment becomes something more as Wilson follows the man’s performances and slowly gets to know him. The story that unfolds is tender and surprising, and Wilson handles it with the same curiosity and care that defines his best work. It becomes the emotional anchor of the film without ever feeling forced or overly constructed.

During the post‑screening Q&A, someone asked Wilson whether he writes his quirky commentary before or after he finds it in the footage. He said the humor almost always comes from what he captures.

As a big John Wilson fan, I was looking forward to this premiere, and it delivered what I hoped for: irreverent humor, unexpected heart and an odd and newfound appreciation for concrete. At 101 minutes “The History of Concrete” runs a little long, but it’s a fun film worth watching.

On the KPCW sun rating system, "The History of Concrete" receives four-and-a-half out of five suns.