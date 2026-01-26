© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance '26 Review | 'Ha Chan, Shake Your Booty' | FOUR SUNS

KPCW | By Helen Nadel
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:30 AM MST
The Sundance Institute

“Ha Chan, Shake Your Booty” is screening in the U.S. Dramatic competition.

A film about love, loss and resilience,“Ha Chan, Shake Your Booty” is a joyful delight. Set in Tokyo’s vibrant competitive ballroom dancing scene, with Latin music pulsing, we meet Haru, at home in a world of kinetic energy. After a devastating loss, she withdraws from dancing and family, with only the shadowy figures she imagines as company. Her sisters and a coterie of friends cajole and support her, eventually encouraging her back to the dance studio. There, a new instructor sparks an irresistible desire to return to the dance floor, and to life.

An exhilarating blend of comedy, drama and magic realism, the film is deeply charming and a little unhinged. Yes, there’s flashmobs and vibrant color, but also deep emotional truth in each of the well-drawn characters. With roots in both Mexico and Japan, the movie brims with cultural references and visual feasts.

Director Josef Kubota Wladyka credits his mother for inspiring the character of Haru: her persistence, love of dancing and embrace of the messiness of life. Rinko Kikuchi brings an enchanting vitality and grace to the role. The music has its own starring role, as the source of joy that propels the film’s characters to move.

On the KPCW rating system, “Ha Chan, Shake Your Booty" receives four suns out of five.
Tags
Sundance Film Festival Sundance 2026 Film Reviews
Helen Nadel
Helen Nadel
See stories by Helen Nadel