© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sundance '26 Review | 'How to Divorce During The War' | THREE SUNS

KPCW | By Helen Nadel
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:34 AM MST
The Sundance Institute

“How to Divorce During The War” is screening in the World Cinema Dramatic competition.

Marija wants out of her 12-year marriage to Vytas, whose film career is floundering. The two creatives have settled into a dull, domestic groove in urban Vilnius, Lithuania, and she craves something different. The morning after their bitter conversation, the world awakens to the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

While navigating tense family dynamics, Vytas (Marius Repšys) and Marija (Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė ) attempt to make life seem normal for their daughter. At the same time, they are grappling with the complexities of war in a neighboring country. Their sympathies are firmly with Ukraine, but how much help is one morally required to provide. Should you open your home to refugees? Is working in a food pantry enough? Do you keep working for a company that does business with Russia, or do you quit? How do you deal with family members who rely on Russian propaganda for news?

Writer-director Andrius Blaževičius does not find easy answers. The film is thoughtful, and does a particularly good job of exploring how a child’s understanding of good and bad collides with moral complexity. But the central characters’ erratic behavior and opaque motivations confuse the marital drama.

On the KPCW rating system, “How to Divorce During the War” receives three suns out of five.
Tags
Sundance Film Festival Sundance 2026 Film Reviews
Helen Nadel
Helen Nadel
See stories by Helen Nadel