-
The Rail Trail could remain closed for a week or more as the hazmat crew from Park City Fire District and Summit County’s environmental health team work to clean up a raw chemical spill. The coming storm Friday could complicate those efforts.
-
Wasatch County Republican delegates selected Luke Searle to be the nominee for county council at Tuesday’s convention. He will not face a challenger in the November election and will join the council in 2023.
-
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District uses a certain byproduct to measure how many people are visiting Summit County. It may not smell good, but it’s accurate.
-
Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and there are opportunities to celebrate this weekend. More Earth week activities are scheduled throughout April and May, and volunteers will be needed.
-
Registration for this summer’s camps and recreation programs through Basin Recreation opened early this (Wednesday) morning, with several of them filling up quickly. In the meantime, the district needs to fill more than 100 seasonal jobs to meet demand.
-
April 21 is the deadline to purchase or renew an Epic or Ikon pass and get the best deals the ski corporations are offering.